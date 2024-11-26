'Stand Up For Your Worth': Aishwarya Rai Makes Strong Statement Amid Divorce Rumours With Abhishek Bachchan

Bollywood's OG queen, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, shared a hard-hitting video message for her fans on social media on Monday, in which she advised women to stand up for themselves and never compromise their worth because of someone else's actions. This comes amid reports of trouble in her marriage with actor Abhishek Bachchan.

Aishwarya took to her Instagram to share a video, in which she can be heard saying, "Street harassment, how to deal with it? Avoid eye contact? No. Look the problem directly in the eyes. Hold your head high. Feminine and feminist. My body, my worth."

She went on to say, "Never compromise your worth. Do not doubt yourself. Stand up for your worth. Don’t blame your dress or your lipstick. Street harassment is never your fault."

The video was a part of her campaign for the brand, L'oreal Paris, on the occasion of International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Aishwarya has been all over the news of late due to rumours of her separation with Abhishek Bachchan. Reports about trouble in their paradise have been doing the rounds for a while now, and their recent solo appearances have only added fuel to the fire.

Things further escalated when Abhishek did not wish both Aishwarya, and their daughter Aaradhya, on their birthdays on social media, while he did it for other members in the his family. He was even missing at Aaradhya's birthday bash and the other Bachchans too did not participate in it.

Not just that, but a few days ago, rumour mills went abuzz with claims that Abhishek had an extramarital affair with his Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur, which is the reason why Aishwarya decided to step back from the marriage.

The couple has, however, maintained radio silence on their equation, which is one of the most-talked-about topic in the nation right now.