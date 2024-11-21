‘Your Job Is Over’: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Crypitc Note Amidst Aishwarya-Abhishek Separation Rumours, Takes A Dig At The Media

Amitabh Bachchan, also fondly addressed as the ‘Mahanayak’ of Bollywood recently took to his blog post to indirectly slam all the ongoing separation rumours about his son Abhishek Bachchan and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The Kaun Banega Crorepati fame has taken an indirect dig at the media and has slammed various them for adding ‘question marks’ for their views.

Taking to his blog post, the Sholay actor writes, “It takes immense courage, conviction, and sincerity to be different and believe in its presence in life. I rarely say much about family because that is my domain, and its privacy is maintained by me. Speculations are speculations .. they are speculated untruths , without verifications.”

The actor further slamming the media writes, “Verifications are sought by the seekers to authenticate their business and commercials of the profession they be in .. I shall not challenge their desire to be in the profession of their choice .. and I shall appreciate their effort in serving society. But untruths .. or selected question marked information can be a legal safeguard for them that inform .. but the seed of suspected belief is sown with this most used emblem .. the question mark . Write express whatever you like .. but when you follow it up with a question mark, you are not only saying that the write may be questionable .. but also quite surreptitiously wanting the reader to believe and expand on it, so that your write gets valued repeats .. your content is done , not just for that one moment, but for many moments.”

“Fill the World with untruth or questioned untruth and your job is over ..how it may have affected the subject individual or situation has been hand washed away from your hands ..your conscience , if ever you have one, has been overridden .. ?

?

? ? ? ?

I have question marked it ..

SO THERE .., !!!!

move on to the next ..

EaCH PROFESSION CAN HAVE THESE QUALITIES ..and this is my safeguard in the write,” the actor concludes with a laughing emoticon.

For the uninformed, there have been rumours about Abhishek Bachchan allegedly cheating on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Dasvi costar Nimrit Kaur.