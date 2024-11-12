'My Deep Admiration...': Amitabh Bachchan's Letter To Nimrat Kaur Goes Viral Amid Rumours Of Affair With Abhishek Bachchan

Actress Nimrat Kaur has been all over the news of late after several reports claimed that actor Abhishek Bachchan had an extramarital affair with her during the shoot of their film, Dasvi. And amid this chatter, a letter written by megastar Amitabh Bachchan to Nimrat has gone viral in which he can be seen showering her with love and appreciation.

The letter dates back to 2022 when post the release of Dasvi, Big B wrote to Nimrat, lauding her performance in the film. "We have hardly had any interactions or meetings. The last was a compliment I gave at a YRF event for the Cadbury ad. But your work in Dasvi is exceptional, the nuances, gestures, everything! My deep admiration and congratulations," the megastar wrote, and also sent a bouquet of flowers to the actress.

Nimrat had shared a picture of the letter on her Instagram handle, along with a heartfelt caption. "18 years ago when I set foot in Mumbai city, to imagine that Mr Amitabh Bachchan would know me by my name, recall us meeting and him appreciating me in a television commercial and years later send a note and flowers for something I attempted in a film - all would’ve been but a distant dream, perhaps someone else’s for me, not even my own," she wrote, thanking Big B for the honour.

Dasvi released in 2022 and in the film, Nimrat played the role of Abhishek's wife. While the film did not earn much at the box office, it received a positive review from critics.

Meanwhile, reports about Abhishek and Nimrat's linkup have been doing the rounds for quite some time now, amid the already-existing rumours about trouble in Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's marriage.

It all began after a Reddit post claimed that Abhishek had an extramarital affair with Nimrat during the shoot of Dasvi, and that was when Aishwarya decided to break ties with him.

Aishwarya and Abhishek have, meanwhile, completely stopped making public appearances together, and what further fuelled the fire was when Abhishek attended the Ambani wedding with the entire Bachchan family, while Aishwarya arrived separately with daughter Aaradhya.