'I Could've Done Anything': Nimrat Kaur Finally Breaks Silence On Rumours Of Dating Abhishek Bachchan

Actress Nimrat Kaur has finally ended her silence over reports of actor Abhishek Bachchan's extramarital affair with her. She reportedly told Times of India, "I could have done anything, and people would still say what they want. It is not possible to stop such gossip, and I prefer to focus on my work."

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, October 31, 2024, 03:36 PM IST
article-image

Amid rumours of trouble in Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's marriage, reports had gone viral stating that the Jr Bachchan had a fling with actress Nimrat Kaur during the shoot of Dasvi. While the Bachchans have not yet reacted to the reports, Nimrat has now finally ended her silence.

Nimrat reportedly told Times Of India that it was not in her control to stop gossip, and thus, she has chosen to solely focus on her work. "I could have done anything, and people would still say what they want. It is not possible to stop such gossip, and I prefer to focus on my work," she said.

It all began after a Reddit post claimed that Abhishek had an extramarital affair with Nimrat during the shoot of their 2022 film Dasvi, and that was when Aishwarya decided to break ties with him.

This is not the first time that Nimrat has grabbed eyeballs for her personal life. Back in 2018, reports had gone viral claiming the actress dated veteran cricketer and former Team India head coach, Ravi Shastri, for two years.

Later, when Shastri was questioned about it, he had said, "Nothing to say when it is the biggest load of cow dung. Cow dung says it all."

Reports of trouble in Abhishek and Aishwarya's paradise have been doing the rounds for over a year now. The two have completely stopped making public appearances together, and what further fuelled the fire was when Abhishek attended the Ambani wedding with the entire Bachchan family, while Aishwarya arrived separately with daughter Aaradhya.

The two have neither confirmed nor denied the reports.

