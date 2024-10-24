 Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan Buy Luxury Properties In Mulund Worth ₹24.95 Crore
Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan have bought properties in Mulund West, Mumbai, worth Rs 24.95 crore. The luxurious property is within Oberoi Realty's project, Eternia and is 3 BHK and 4 BHK apartments.

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 06:26 PM IST
article-image
Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan |

The father-son duo Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan have bought properties in Mulund West, Mumbai, worth Rs 24.95 crore.

All About Their Property Purchase In Mulund West

The luxurious property is within Oberoi Realty's project, Eternia and is 3 BHK and 4 BHK apartments. It is known for its modern amenities and sophisticated design. They have brought 10 apartments that have a total carpet area of 10,216 square feet.

article-image

While the eight apartments measure 1,049 sq. ft. each, the other two spans 912 sq. ft. each. Every purchase includes two dedicated parking places, as well as Rs 1.50 crore in stamp fees. Abhishek Bachchan purchased six of the flats for Rs 14.77 crore, while his father, Amitabh Bachchan, bought the remaining four.

Mulund West has been one of the most luxurious places when it comes to real estate and will rapidly grow in the coming time. It is known for its evergreen surroundings and spacious space.

Reportedly, it has more than 25 per cent of celebrity real estate transactions in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), amassing approximately 0.19 million sq. ft. of property with a total investment of Rs 219 crore. Amitabh and Abhishek have invested over Rs 100 crore in various real estate ventures this year.

article-image

On the work front, Amitabh was last seen in Vettaiyan with superstar Rajinikanth and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The film was released on October 10, 2024.

On the other hand, Abhishek is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film I Want To Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar. He will also be in Tarun Mansukhani's Housefull 5, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It will be released in theatres on June 6, 2025.

