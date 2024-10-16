Amitabh Bachchan Gifts Himself ₹2 Crore Electric BMW i7 Luxury Sedan On 82nd Birthday (VIDEO)

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who celebrated his 82nd birthday on October 11, gifted himself a luxury car. A video has surfaced on YouTube which gives a glimpse of the actor's brand new electric BMW i7 luxury sedan which is worth Rs 2 crore.

In a video, shared by Cars For You, Big B is seen greeting his fans on the occasion of his birthday. He was all smiles as he thanked everyone who gathered outside his residence in Juhu, Mumbai. It was at that time that his new car was spotted inside the premises of Jalsa.

About Big B's new BMW

After doing a little research, we found out that the two-tone oxide grey metallic finish car boasts a luxurious interior featuring a 12.3 inch infotainment display, a 14.9 inch digital instrument panel, and a 5.5 inch touchscreen for rear passengers.

Additionally, the vehicle features a stunning 31.3 inch 8K resolution theater screen equipped with built-in Amazon FireTV for entertainment in the back.

Amitabh Bachchan's car collection

The actor has an impressive collection of swanky cars and it is said that he also holds a passion for luxury cars.

His collections of cars in his garage includes a Rolls Royce Phantom valued at Rs 3 crore, a Range Rover 4.4D AB LWB priced at Rs 3.76 crore, a Mercedes Benz GL 63 AMG worth Rs 2.12 crore and a Porsche Cayman. He is also the owner of a Land Rover Defender, Bentley Continental GT, Lexus LX 570, and a Mini Cooper S.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B is currently busy with the shoot of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. He was last seen in Vettaiyan with superstar Rajinikanth.