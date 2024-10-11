Amitabh Bachchan At 82: A Look At His Net Worth, Real Estate Investments, Luxury Cars, And More |

Amitabh Bachchan, fondly known as 'Big B' and one of the Bollywood's most iconic stars, is celebrating his 82nd birthday today (October 11). His career has not only made him a beloved figure in Indian cinema but also a wealthy one.

Apart from the film industry, he also has made smart investments in real estate, stocks, and own a luxury fleet of car collections

Let's take a look at the breakdown of Amitabh Bachchan’s wealth and assets.

Real Estate

In the real estate segment, especially Mumbai region, is considered as one the continuous and most in demand sector.

In the real estate portfolio of the Big B, his famous residence, Prateeksha, is located in the affluent Juhu area of Mumbai, is valued at approximately Rs 40 crore

Close by, he also owns another luxury property, Janak, is valued at around Rs 50 crore. In addition to this, he co-owns a Juhu property with his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, in Kapol Housing Society, worth Rs 45 crore, according to multiple reports.

Beyond the City of Dreams, 'Mumbai', he owns valuable agricultural land in Pawna and Pune, with three parcels of land collectively valued at Rs 3 crore. He also holds a villa in Brignogan Plage, France, worth Rs 2.87 crore, added reports.

When put together, his real estate holdings are estimated to be worth more than Rs 200 crore, with assets spread across prime locations in Mumbai, Pune, and even France.

Investments in Shares

Apart from the real estate segment, he has also invested heavily in the stock market. As per reports, his shares in various companies is valued at approximately Rs 97 crore.

Net Worth

According to various reports, Amitabh Bachchan has an estimated net worth of around USD 400 million, which is approximately around Rs 3,669 crore as of August 2024.

In the 2024 Hurun India Rich List, his net worth was listed at Rs 1,600 crore.

Luxury Cars

He also holds a passion for luxury cars. His collections of cars in his garage includes a a Rolls Royce Phantom valued at Rs 3 crore, a Range Rover 4.4D AB LWB priced at Rs 3.76 crore, and a Mercedes Benz GL 63 AMG worth Rs 2.12 crore.

Another fleet of vehicles in collection include a Porsche Cayman. Altogether, the total value of his luxury car collection to over Rs 20 crore.

In addition to his properties and cars, Bachchan’s investments in precious metals and jewellery.