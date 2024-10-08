 From Election Victory To Billionaire Status: Savitri Jindal, Haryana's Richest Woman, Leads Jindal Group With A Whopping Net Worth In Crores
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessFrom Election Victory To Billionaire Status: Savitri Jindal, Haryana's Richest Woman, Leads Jindal Group With A Whopping Net Worth In Crores

From Election Victory To Billionaire Status: Savitri Jindal, Haryana's Richest Woman, Leads Jindal Group With A Whopping Net Worth In Crores

Jindal apart from being a politician also embodies a business acumen. As the mother of Naveen Jindal, a BJP MP from Kurukshetra, she also holds the vision of her late husband, Om Prakash Jindal, who laid the foundation for the Jindal Group.

G R MukeshUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 05:56 PM IST
article-image
Savitri Jindal |

Savitri Jindal's recent victory in the Hisar assembly seat, Haryana has brought her once again back into the spotlight. In the recent assembly election 2024, she defeated Congress candidate Ram Niwas Rara, and secured 30,290 votes, winning by a margin of 18,941 votes.

Jindal apart from being a politician also embodies a business acumen. As the mother of Naveen Jindal, a BJP MP from Kurukshetra, she also holds the vision of her late husband, Om Prakash Jindal, who laid the foundation for the Jindal Group.

Financial Triumphs - Net worth

Savitri Jindal, financial status in the year 2023, has reached a new heights in the year 2023. Her net worth increased by an whopping USD 9.6 billion, which is in the Indian currency equals to approximately Rs 80,000 crore, marking her as one of the wealthiest individuals in India, surpassing titans like Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, as per reports.

FPJ Shorts
FPJ MLA Audit VII: Can Abu Asim Azmi Secure A Fourth Term In Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar Amid Crime And Anti-Incumbency Challenges?
FPJ MLA Audit VII: Can Abu Asim Azmi Secure A Fourth Term In Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar Amid Crime And Anti-Incumbency Challenges?
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Launches 'Humsafar Policy' To Provide Essential Facilities On National Highways
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Launches 'Humsafar Policy' To Provide Essential Facilities On National Highways
Champions Trophy 2025 Final Unlikely To Take Place In Pakistan If Team India Reaches The Tournament-Decider: Report
Champions Trophy 2025 Final Unlikely To Take Place In Pakistan If Team India Reaches The Tournament-Decider: Report
Garuda Construction IPO Debuts With 1.91x Subscription On Day 1; Retail Investors Lead At 3.43x
Garuda Construction IPO Debuts With 1.91x Subscription On Day 1; Retail Investors Lead At 3.43x

Currently, as per Forbes estimates her net worth at USD 43.5 billion.

Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Read Also
From Snapdeal To Shark Tank India: Kunal Bahl's Whopping Net Worth And Investments In Over 280...
article-image

Declaring Wealth

In her recent affidavit filed for the Haryana assembly polls, she declared movable assets totaling Rs 190 crore and immovable assets amounting to Rs 80 crore, bringing her total declared net worth to around Rs 270 crore.

Screengrab of the affidavit.eci.gov.in

Screengrab of the affidavit.eci.gov.in |

Rise to Prominence

She was born on March 20, 1950, in Tinsukia, Assam, in a middle-class Hindu Marwari family and her marriage in the 1970s to Om Prakash Jindal made her entry into the world of business. After her husband's untimely death in 2005 in a helicopter crash, Savitri took the reins of the Jindal Group.

Read Also
Bajaj Housing Finance Shares Hits 10% Upper Circuit After HSBC Calls It A 'High-Quality Franchise'
article-image

The business segment

The Jindal Group, chaired by Savitri, is a powerhouse with interests in steel, power, cement, and infrastructure.

After her husband's death, the group’s companies were divided among their four sons, who now operate them independently.

Sajjan Jindal, her son based in Mumbai, oversees the group’s assets, including JSW Steel, JSW Cement, and JSW Paints.

Read Also
'₹5 Crore And Flat In Pune": Father Of Paris 2024 Medalist Swapnil Kusale Makes Eye-Popping Demand
article-image

In 2023, Sajjan took the ports division, JSW Infrastructure, public, and in March 2024, he launched an electric vehicle joint venture with MG Motor.

Meanwhile, Savitri’s younger son, Naveen Jindal, manages Jindal Steel & Power.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Launches 'Humsafar Policy' To Provide Essential Facilities On National...

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Launches 'Humsafar Policy' To Provide Essential Facilities On National...

Garuda Construction IPO Debuts With 1.91x Subscription On Day 1; Retail Investors Lead At 3.43x

Garuda Construction IPO Debuts With 1.91x Subscription On Day 1; Retail Investors Lead At 3.43x

From Election Victory To Billionaire Status: Savitri Jindal, Haryana's Richest Woman, Leads Jindal...

From Election Victory To Billionaire Status: Savitri Jindal, Haryana's Richest Woman, Leads Jindal...

BYD eMax 7 Launched in India: Key Features and Price Details Revealed

BYD eMax 7 Launched in India: Key Features and Price Details Revealed

As BJP Beats Pollsters, Sensex And Nifty Close In Green On Election Day

As BJP Beats Pollsters, Sensex And Nifty Close In Green On Election Day