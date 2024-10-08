From Election Victory To Billionaire Status: Savitri Jindal, Haryana's Richest Woman, Leads Jindal Group With A Whopping Net Worth In Crores

Savitri Jindal |

Savitri Jindal's recent victory in the Hisar assembly seat, Haryana has brought her once again back into the spotlight. In the recent assembly election 2024, she defeated Congress candidate Ram Niwas Rara, and secured 30,290 votes, winning by a margin of 18,941 votes.

Jindal apart from being a politician also embodies a business acumen. As the mother of Naveen Jindal, a BJP MP from Kurukshetra, she also holds the vision of her late husband, Om Prakash Jindal, who laid the foundation for the Jindal Group.

Financial Triumphs - Net worth

Savitri Jindal, financial status in the year 2023, has reached a new heights in the year 2023. Her net worth increased by an whopping USD 9.6 billion, which is in the Indian currency equals to approximately Rs 80,000 crore, marking her as one of the wealthiest individuals in India, surpassing titans like Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, as per reports.

Currently, as per Forbes estimates her net worth at USD 43.5 billion.

Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Declaring Wealth

In her recent affidavit filed for the Haryana assembly polls, she declared movable assets totaling Rs 190 crore and immovable assets amounting to Rs 80 crore, bringing her total declared net worth to around Rs 270 crore.

Screengrab of the affidavit.eci.gov.in |

Rise to Prominence

She was born on March 20, 1950, in Tinsukia, Assam, in a middle-class Hindu Marwari family and her marriage in the 1970s to Om Prakash Jindal made her entry into the world of business. After her husband's untimely death in 2005 in a helicopter crash, Savitri took the reins of the Jindal Group.

The business segment

The Jindal Group, chaired by Savitri, is a powerhouse with interests in steel, power, cement, and infrastructure.

After her husband's death, the group’s companies were divided among their four sons, who now operate them independently.

Sajjan Jindal, her son based in Mumbai, oversees the group’s assets, including JSW Steel, JSW Cement, and JSW Paints.

In 2023, Sajjan took the ports division, JSW Infrastructure, public, and in March 2024, he launched an electric vehicle joint venture with MG Motor.

Meanwhile, Savitri’s younger son, Naveen Jindal, manages Jindal Steel & Power.