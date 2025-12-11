 Aadhaar OTP Boosts Tatkal Booking Fairness In 322 Trains, Railways Deactivates 3.02 Cr Fake User IDs To Curb Misuse
Indian Railways has introduced Aadhaar-based OTP verification in 322 trains to improve Tatkal booking fairness, boosting ticket availability by 65 percent. Around 3.02 crore fake user IDs have been removed. Strong cybersecurity layers, RailTel monitoring and strict audits now protect the reservation system from bots and cyber threats.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Indian Railways has introduced Aadhaar-based OTP verification in 322 trains to improve Tatkal booking fairness.

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has strengthened the Tatkal ticket booking system by introducing Aadhaar-based OTP verification in 322 trains. This new feature aims to stop misuse and make ticket booking faster and fairer for genuine passengers. According to the Railways Ministry, this step has already increased confirmed Tatkal ticket availability time by nearly 65 percent in these trains.

Aadhaar OTP at Counters Also Expands

Aadhaar OTP verification is not limited to online bookings. It has also been introduced at reservation counters in a phased manner. As of December 4, this system is active in 211 trains, resulting in improved ticket availability in 95 percent of the 96 high-demand trains.

Crackdown on Fake User IDs

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Parliament that a massive clean-up of user accounts has been conducted. Since January 2025, around 3.02 crore suspicious user IDs have been deactivated. Anti-bot technology like AKAMAI has been deployed to block fake or automated attempts, ensuring genuine users get a fair chance.

Cybersecurity Measures Strengthened

To protect the ticketing ecosystem, the Railways has adopted multi-layered security systems such as firewalls, intrusion prevention tools and web application firewalls. The entire reservation system runs in a secure, access-controlled data centre covered by CCTV and protected with end-to-end encryption. It also complies with ISO 27001 Information Security Management System standards.

RailTel Enhances Protection

RailTel Corporation provides advanced cyber threat intelligence services, including deep and dark web monitoring, takedown services and digital risk protection. These proactive systems help the Railways detect threats early and respond faster.

Constant Monitoring and Audits

The Railways regularly conducts security audits through CERT-In–approved agencies. Additionally, both CERT-In and the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre continuously monitor all internet traffic related to ticketing to prevent cyberattacks.

