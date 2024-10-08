'₹5 Crore And Flat In Pune

Image: Swapnil Kusale/Instagram

Swapnil Kusale's father Suresh Kusale on Monday said his son should get ₹5 crore prize money and a flat near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune. Suresh Kusale also said the 50-meter-three-position rifle shooting arena at the sports complex (in Pune) should be named after his son.

"Swapnil should get ₹5 crore as an award, a flat near Balewadi Sports Stadium so that he could easily commute for practice. Swapnil's name should be given to the 50-meter-three-position rifle shooting arena," he said when asked about his demands.

The father of Paris Olympics shooting bronze medallist Swapnil Kusale has expressed disappointment over the Maharashtra government paying Rs 2 crore prize money to his son, saying Haryana doles out much higher amount for its athletes.

Speaking to reporters in Kolhapur, Suresh Kusale claimed, "The Haryana government gives ₹5 crore to its each (Olympics medal winning) player (Haryana gives ₹6 crore to a gold medallist, ₹ 4 crore to silver medallist, ₹ 2.5 crore to bronze winner)."

"As per a new policy announced by the Maharashtra government, an Olympic bronze medal winner will get ₹2 crore. Why does the state form such criteria when Swapnil was only the second individual Olympic medal winner from Maharashtra (after wrestler K D Jadhav in 1952) in 72 years?" he asked.

Five individuals won medals in the Paris Olympics for India, of whom four were from Haryana and one, Swapnil Kusale, from Maharashtra. Haryana is a much smaller state compared to Maharashtra, but it gives higher prize money to its medal winning athletes, he said.

"However, our government has announced Rs 5 crore for a gold medal winner, Rs 3 crore for a silver medallist and Rs 2 crore for a bronze medallist. Why have such a criteria when only two players from Maharashtra have won individual Olympic medals in so many years?" Suresh Kusale asked.

"Had I known such an outcome, I would have persuaded him to explore a career in some other sports. Is the amount kept low because Swapnil is from a humble background? Would the reward amount have remained the same if he had been the son of an MLA or a minister?" he wondered.