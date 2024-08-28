VIDEO: Olympic Medalist Swapnil Kusale Calls for Growth of Hindu Nation, Emphasises Importance of Nutritious Diet

Olympic bronze medalist shooter Swapnil Kusale has appealed for the advancement of the Hindu nation. Swapnil Kusale was speaking to the media at Amol Balwadkar's Dahi Handi event in Balewadi-Hinjewadi on Tuesday. On this occasion, he also emphasized the importance of diet for the youth and urged them to have home-cooked and nutritious meals.

Swapnil Kusale said, “This is the first time I have participated in the Dahi Handi festival. Our Hindu culture should be preserved. We all say Jai Shri Ram and raise slogans. It should go beyond that. Hindu culture should grow, and we should encourage children so that our Hindu nation will become stronger.”

He further said, “Physical fitness is important to play a sport like Dahi Handi. It is commendable to reach that height and break the handi, as there is a lot of hard work behind it. Young people should eat well and avoid outside food. Home-cooked meals should be eaten on time and be nutritious." On this occasion, Swapnil was felicitated and awarded five lakh rupees.

On Tuesday, hundreds of Dahi Handi events took place across Maharashtra. One of the major cultural activities, Dahi Handi is celebrated by filling an earthen pot with curd, butter, and other milk products. Subsequently, a group forms a human pyramid to reach the pot and break it.

The tradition symbolizes Lord Krishna's playfulness and innocence, as well as his love for butter and curd. Dahi Handi celebrations commemorate Lord Krishna's act of eating dahi hung at a height when he was a child.