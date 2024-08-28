Netizen’s Comparison Of Pune With Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Sparks Online Debate | Gaurav Kadam

An X (formerly Twitter) user recently compared Pune with Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. He wrote, "Pune is one of the best cities to live in…culture like Mumbai, weather like Bengaluru, job opportunities like Hyderabad. (However,) roads & infrastructure are holding the city back."

Pune is one the best cities to live in…



Culture like Mumbai

Weather like Bengaluru

Job opportunities like Hyderabad



Roads & Infrastructure are holding the city back#Pune — Vineeth K (@DealsDhamaka) August 23, 2024

Meanwhile, this post sparked a debate on the microblogging site with users criticising the city due to its pothole-ridden roads and traffic congestion. Some users even emphasised that the comparison of Pune's culture with Mumbai is totally wrong as the two cities are completely different.

"Pune has reached saturation capacity. All problems viz traffic congestion, flooding etc. are symptoms of overcrowding. If steps aren't taken to contain influx, things will become worse. Basically, Pune can be comfortable only for those who admire Marathi culture & cuisine," wrote a user.

"Pune, like Bangalore, is an overhyped city—expensive with limited infrastructure and amenities for its residents. The weather was pleasant around 20 years ago, but it has lost its appeal due to overpopulation. Nashik is far better," commented another user.

A third user said, "Pune and Mumbai culture is totally different. Ask anyone who has stayed a good number of years in both cities!! Anyone who gets used to Mumbai culture can't stay in Pune (both in office and outside office)."

"No amount of infrastructure can make Punekars follow basic traffic rules. Wrong side driving, signal jumping are so rampant, it's seen as normal. It's a lawless city. Have been here for the last 2 years owing to my job but can't wait to get transferred out of this place," stated a fourth user.

Sir with all due respects please dont compare Punes culture with Mumbai. Pune is the cultural capital of Maharashtra and once upon a time the power centre of India during the Peshwas. Mumbai did not have and will not have a culture of its own ever… from a Traditional Punekar — Konknastha Bharatiya (Modi Ka Parivar) (@BharatFirst3112) August 26, 2024

Pune is not a serious city. Nowhere else I have seen such abject lack of public transport over private transport like Pune.



Punekars are happy with their two wheelers and cars and waiting for hours in traffic. They have general disdain towards public transport users. — DL (@ProfRanter) August 23, 2024

It’s full of crap…. Rowdy ppl, worst traffic, bad infrastructure and unorganised urban jungle …. — AnksReviews 🎬🍿 (@AnksReview) August 25, 2024

No amount of infrastructure can make Punekars follow basic traffic rules. Wrong side driving, signal jumping are so rampant, it's seen as normal. It's a lawless city. Have been here for the last 2 years owing to my job but can't wait to get transferred out of this place. — Nachiket Deshpande (@nachiket1982) August 24, 2024

Nope ! Pune and Mumbai culture is totally different. Ask anyone who has stayed good number of tears in both cities!! Anyone who gets used to Mumbai culture can’t stay in Pune ( both in office and outside office) — Vishal 🇮🇳 (@vishalkmumbai) August 25, 2024