 Netizen’s Comparison Of Pune With Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Sparks Online Debate
Netizen’s Comparison Of Pune With Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Sparks Online Debate

Some users emphasised that the comparison of Pune's culture with Mumbai is totally wrong as the two cities are completely different

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 12:20 PM IST
Netizen’s Comparison Of Pune With Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Sparks Online Debate | Gaurav Kadam

An X (formerly Twitter) user recently compared Pune with Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. He wrote, "Pune is one of the best cities to live in…culture like Mumbai, weather like Bengaluru, job opportunities like Hyderabad. (However,) roads & infrastructure are holding the city back."

Meanwhile, this post sparked a debate on the microblogging site with users criticising the city due to its pothole-ridden roads and traffic congestion. Some users even emphasised that the comparison of Pune's culture with Mumbai is totally wrong as the two cities are completely different.

"Pune has reached saturation capacity. All problems viz traffic congestion, flooding etc. are symptoms of overcrowding. If steps aren't taken to contain influx, things will become worse. Basically, Pune can be comfortable only for those who admire Marathi culture & cuisine," wrote a user.

"Pune, like Bangalore, is an overhyped city—expensive with limited infrastructure and amenities for its residents. The weather was pleasant around 20 years ago, but it has lost its appeal due to overpopulation. Nashik is far better," commented another user.

A third user said, "Pune and Mumbai culture is totally different. Ask anyone who has stayed a good number of years in both cities!! Anyone who gets used to Mumbai culture can't stay in Pune (both in office and outside office)."

"No amount of infrastructure can make Punekars follow basic traffic rules. Wrong side driving, signal jumping are so rampant, it's seen as normal. It's a lawless city. Have been here for the last 2 years owing to my job but can't wait to get transferred out of this place," stated a fourth user.

Check out the reactions below:

