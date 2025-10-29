 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Implement PM Dhandhanya Krushi Yojana; District Collector Deelip Swami Orders Action Plan
He was speaking during a review meeting of the scheme held at the district collectorate on Tuesday

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 04:49 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has been selected among the nine districts of Maharashtra included in the Prime Minister Dhandhanya Krushi Yojana, which covers a total of 100 districts across the country. District Collector Deelip Swami has directed officials to prepare an inclusive action plan for the effective implementation of the scheme to ensure that maximum beneficiaries are covered.

He was speaking during a review meeting of the scheme held at the district collectorate on Tuesday. ZP CEO Ankit, Resident Deputy Collector Janardhan Vidhate, District Water Resources Officer N. P. Katke, Superintending Agriculture Officer Prakash Deshmukh, Assistant Commissioner Dr. Raman Ingale, Dr. Dipti Patgaonkar, Industry Inspector A. S. Jarare, and other officers and staff were present.

Swami said that the scheme aims to enhance agricultural productivity, promote crop diversification, increase crop density, encourage natural and organic farming, improve water management and storage, and provide both short- and long-term credit support.

While drafting the plan, the concerned departments should clearly outline the measures to be adopted, the stages of implementation, and the targets to be achieved under the scheme, Swami directed.

