Abhishek Bachchan Mentions Aishwarya Rai For First Time Amid Divorce Rumours: 'I Am Lucky...'

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who recently starred in the film, I Want To Talk, opened up on his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya for the first time amid rumours of separation and divorce. Reports have been doing the rounds for quite some time now, claiming trouble in the Bachchan paradise.

During an interaction with The Hindu, Abhishek mentioned Aishwarya for the first time amid their divorce rumours. He stated that he was forever grateful to the Jodha Akbar actress for staying home and looking after their daughter Aaradhya while he stepped out to work.

"In my household, I am lucky I get to go out and make movies but I know that Aishwarya is at home with Aaradhya and I thank her immensely for that but I don’t think the kids look at it that way. They don’t look at you as a third person, they look at you as the first person," he stated.

Abhishek also shared how his mother Jaya Bachchan stepped back from her flourishing career to look after and spend time with the kids as Amitabh Bachchan worked in films.

He, however, added that while fathers might not be able to express their emotions easily for their children like the mothers do, they are always present for their kids. "They may be in the background but they are always there," he said.

Meanwhile, as I Want To Talk released in theatres, Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media and blog to heap praise on Abhishek. However, it was Aishwarya's radio silence that grabbed eyeballs. A few days ago, the actress partied hard with daughter Aaradhya as she turned 13, but neither did Abhishek attend the birthday bash, nor did he wish his daughter on social media, like he would do earlier.

Reports of Abhishek and Aishwarya's separation have been doing the rounds for a while now, but neither of them have addressed the rumours. Viral reports also claimed that Dhoom actor had an extra-marital affair with his Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur, but the latter too did not issue a statement on the same.