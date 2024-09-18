'Stage Is My Temple': Arijit Singh Picks Leftover Food After Fan Drops It Near His Feet During London Concert

National Award-winning playback singer Arijit Singh won the hearts of netizens after he was seen picking up leftover food from the stage during his recent concert in London. The singer paused his performance for a moment and apologised to the audience, stating that the stage was his temple.

In the now viral video, Arijit can be heard singing the title track of the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and it was then that a fan placed a can of soft drink and leftover food near the singer's feet on the stage. Arijit promptly reached out and picked up the food, handing it over to one of the volunteers.

"I am so sorry. The stage is my temple, you can't put food here," he said, before resuming his performance.

As the video went viral online, Arijit was lauded by netizens for his thoughtful gesture. "Love how he moves it away so humbly, rather than getting enraged," a user wrote, while another commented, "Respect for the man."

Netizens also expressed their disappointment over fans littering at public places and auditoriums after such concerts.

Meanwhile, in one of the concerts during his London tour, Arijit performed with the global hitmaker Ed Sheeran, and a video of the two singing 'Perfect' together has gone viral on the internet.

Arijit later took to his Instagram and expressed gratitude to Ed Sheeran for adding his "perfect" touch to his show.

During the same concert, he was also spotted losing his cool on one of the fans after he asked the sing the song, Aar Kobe, which he composed to express solidarity with the Kolkata rape-murder victim. "This is not the right place, right time. If you feel so much about it, go to Kolkata, go on the streets," he said.