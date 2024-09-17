 Arijit Singh Consoles Crying Heartbroken Female Fan At London Concert, Asks Her To Smile: 'God Spoke Through Him' (VIDEO)
Arijit Singh spotted a teary-eyed fan in the crowd mid-performance in London and asked her to wipe her tears.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 06:47 PM IST
Singer Arijit Singh has fans all over the world, who are captivated by his mesmerising voice. He recently performed in London, during which, he spotted a teary-eyed female fan in the crowd mid-performance and tried to console her. The touching video from the performance is currently trending on social media for all the right reasons.

The video was shared by the female fan, named Aarti Khetarpal, on her Instagram handle, who said that 'it felt like God was speaking through Arijit in that moment.'

The fans post read, "God sends signs & tonight’s @arijitsing's concert was a proof! As soon as he started singing his emotional songs , memories of my ex in London flooded back , The promises, betrayal, lies & heartbreak. In that moment, Arijit—without knowing why I was crying—sang, consoled, and said, ‘forgive & forget.' It felt like God was speaking through him in that moment , using Arijit as an instrument to deliver His message. I’m sure some of you can relate, while others may not. tonight’s concert will forever be a core memory to re write ‘love’ & start a new story. Sharing this because God truly sends signs; we just have to pause and listen!"

Check out the viral video:

The video begins with Arijit singing Ve Kamleya from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, when the female fan breaks down into tears remembering her past. Later, while singing Sajni from Laapataa Ladies, he looks at her, gestures for her to wipe her tears and smile, and encourages her to "forgive and forget."

Soon after the video went viral, netizens lauded Arijit for his heartwarming gesture.

Recently, during his London concert, Arijit brought British popstar Ed Sheeran to the stage and the duo performed to the latter's hit track, Perfect together.

