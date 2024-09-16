 Arijit Singh Sings 'Perfect' With Ed Sheeran At London Concert & Desi Fans Can't Keep Calm! (VIDEO)
Arijit Singh Sings 'Perfect' With Ed Sheeran At London Concert & Desi Fans Can't Keep Calm! (VIDEO)

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 09:08 AM IST
article-image

Collaboration of Ed Sheeran with Indian artists is on the rise. After teaming up with Diljit Dosanjh in Mumbai earlier this year for a concert, the 'Perfect' hitmaker recently joined Arijit Singh at a show in London.

On Monday, Arijit took to Instagram and expressed gratitude to Ed Sheeran for adding his "perfect" touch to his show, which was held on September 15.

"#london , thank you for showing up in such a magnificent way last night. Love and Gratitude #arijitsinghlive Thank you @teddysphotos for the #perfect moment (red heart emoji)," he captioned the post, adding a few pictures from the show.

In March 2024, Ed came to India and performed in Mumbai for the final leg of his +-=/x Tour (Mathematics), as part of his Asia and Europe Tour, 2024.

During his India visit, Ed Sheeran also met superstar Shah Rukh Khan and actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The pictures and videos from both meetings went viral in no time While SRK taught him his iconic signature pose, Ayushmann made him taste his mother's homemade cooked pinnis (Punjabi dessert).

Talking about his meeting with Ed Sheeran, Ayuhsmann said, "I have admired Ed Sheeran as an artist for years now. As a fellow musician, I have always wanted to connect with him and discuss how his mind works. I surprised him with my mother's homemade Pinni! This is how we have always welcomed anyone at our home. He is at our home and we need to tell him how much we love him and his music too. So, I hope this gift will be a memorable one!"

He also appeared on Kapil Sharma's talk show and Indian show 'Breakfast with Champions' alongside cricketer Rohit Sharma and host Gaurav Kapoor.

