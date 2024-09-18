 Arijit Singh Gets Irked As Fan Asks Him To Sing Aar Kobe Song Related To Kolkata Case During London Concert (VIDEO)
Arijit Singh had supported the widespread movement in Kolkata, seeking immediate justice for the deceased trainee doctor, and had released the song 'Aar Kobe' in solidarity with the protestors.

Sagarika Choudhary Updated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 02:19 PM IST
Renowned playback singer Arijit Singh schooled a fan during his recent London concert after the latter requested him to sing 'Aar Kobe', a song that the singer recorded to seek justice for the trainee doctor who was raped and murdered in Kolkata. Arijit was seen losing his cool and stating that it was not the right place and time for the song.

A video of his interaction with the fan has now gone viral in which he can be heard reprimanding the fan for his demand. "This is not the place. People have come here to relax and they have come to listen to me. That's my job. What you're saying is my art. Not the right time, right place," he said.

"If you really feel for it, go to Kolkata. Lot of Bengalis are there. Go on the streets," he added, before resuming his performance.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens appreciated him for keeping his work and views separate. "One should learn from him. You can also protest by working," a user wrote, while another X user stated, "Need to learn from him. Appreciate his gesture."

For those unversed, the National Award-winning singer had supported the widespread movement in Kolkata, seeking immediate justice for the deceased trainee doctor, and had released the song 'Aar Kobe' in solidarity with the protestors.

"This song is a cry for justice, a lament for the countless women who suffer in silence, and a demand for change. We try and pay tribute to the courage of the young doctor who perished and stand in solidarity with all women who face the horrors of gender-based violence," he said in the video of the song.

"This is not simply a protest song, it is a call to action. It is a reminder that our fight for women's safety and dignity is far from over," he added.

