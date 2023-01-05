SS Rajamouli's RRR tickets sold out at LA's iconic theatre in just 98 seconds

Ram Charan and Jr NTR in RRR |

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's 'RRR', which hit the Indian screens in March 2022, was scheduled to be screened at the world's biggest IMAX theatre and the tickets for the screening got sold out in 98 seconds. Yes, you read that right. 'RRR' was screened as a part of an initiative by Beyond Fest at Los Angeles' Chinese Theatre.

The official handle of Beyond Fest shared the news on Twitter. They claimed that it was historic as there has not been a screening like this ever before.

The tweet read, "It's official and it's historic. @RRRMovie sold out the @ChineseTheatres @IMAX in 98 seconds. There has never been a screening like this of an Indian film before because there has never been a film like RRR before. Thank you @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @mmkeeravaani."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rajamouli wins Best Director for RRR at NYFCC

SS Rajamouli was awarded the Best Director for 'RRR' at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards 2022. In a now-viral video, he can be seen receiving the award, while being cheered loudly by the audiences.

"Receiving this award from you is a great honour. I really appreciate it. You have honoured my whole cast and crew and have made a lot of people take notice of a small film from the south of India. Many people don't know that such a field exists but because of this, now I am sure many people will look at it," Rajamouli said in his acceptance speech.

About RRR

'RRR' stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. It centres around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.