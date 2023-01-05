e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSS Rajamouli's RRR tickets sold out at LA's iconic theatre in just 98 seconds

SS Rajamouli's RRR tickets sold out at LA's iconic theatre in just 98 seconds

Beyond Fest claimed that it was historic as there has not been a screening like this ever before

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 05, 2023, 06:38 PM IST
article-image
Ram Charan and Jr NTR in RRR |
Follow us on

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's 'RRR', which hit the Indian screens in March 2022, was scheduled to be screened at the world's biggest IMAX theatre and the tickets for the screening got sold out in 98 seconds. Yes, you read that right. 'RRR' was screened as a part of an initiative by Beyond Fest at Los Angeles' Chinese Theatre.

The official handle of Beyond Fest shared the news on Twitter. They claimed that it was historic as there has not been a screening like this ever before.

Read Also
Watch: RRR director SS Rajamouli thanks NY Film Critics Circle for recognising 'small film from...
article-image

The tweet read, "It's official and it's historic. @RRRMovie sold out the @ChineseTheatres @IMAX in 98 seconds. There has never been a screening like this of an Indian film before because there has never been a film like RRR before. Thank you @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @mmkeeravaani."

Rajamouli wins Best Director for RRR at NYFCC

SS Rajamouli was awarded the Best Director for 'RRR' at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards 2022. In a now-viral video, he can be seen receiving the award, while being cheered loudly by the audiences.

"Receiving this award from you is a great honour. I really appreciate it. You have honoured my whole cast and crew and have made a lot of people take notice of a small film from the south of India. Many people don't know that such a field exists but because of this, now I am sure many people will look at it," Rajamouli said in his acceptance speech.

Read Also
BEST VFX in 2022 films: From Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra to Ram Charan, Jr NTR-starrer RRR, and more
article-image

About RRR

'RRR' stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. It centres around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

Read Also
Did Game of Thrones actress Nathalie Emmanuel call RRR a 'sick' movie?
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

SS Rajamouli's RRR tickets sold out at LA's iconic theatre in just 98 seconds

SS Rajamouli's RRR tickets sold out at LA's iconic theatre in just 98 seconds

Karan Johar: 'My heart lies in Hindi cinema but Telugu is a far more lucrative industry'

Karan Johar: 'My heart lies in Hindi cinema but Telugu is a far more lucrative industry'

Tunisha Sharma Suicide: Police seize phone of Sheezan Khan's 'secret girlfriend' to recover deleted...

Tunisha Sharma Suicide: Police seize phone of Sheezan Khan's 'secret girlfriend' to recover deleted...

Thalapathy Vijay and wife Sangeetha heading for divorce after 22 years of marriage?

Thalapathy Vijay and wife Sangeetha heading for divorce after 22 years of marriage?

Watch Phir Dhan Te Nan song: Kuttey makers present the catchy chartbuster of the year

Watch Phir Dhan Te Nan song: Kuttey makers present the catchy chartbuster of the year