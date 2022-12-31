BEST VFX in 2022 films: From Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra to Ram Charan, Jr NTR-starrer RRR, and more

A still from Brahmastra |

When it comes to VFX in Indian films over the years, very few managed to have decent effects in them. However, 2022 was the turning point for our movies as there were several projects that boasted of jaw dropping treats for the audiences. Here are our top picks:

Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva

This film by Ayan Mukerji was in the making for more than 10 years and it just shows in the final product. The astraverse along with the several other special effects were so good that the film was a talking point for weeks after its release and even set a benchmark for how VFX when done right creates nothing short of magic on-screen.

Bhediya

Actor Varun Dhawan’s transformation from human to wolf was spectacular. But the film also has other very well done VFX shots. Despite not having a solid direction to match the visuals, we loved what we saw unfold in front of our eyes.



RRR

The climax scene of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus is laced with mind-blowing special effects. Set during the 1920s, several parts of this Ram Charan, Jr NTR-starrer have excellent VFX too.

Kantara

This blockbuster had very subtle but noteworthy special effects. Before the Guliga sequence, there is a fire sequence which made everyone sit up and take notice of just how beautifully VFX enhanced the entire sequence. Rishabh Shetty’s performance was brilliant no doubt but so was the finesse of his technical team.

K.G.F: Chapter 2

The first part had already set the tone of the special effects that were used to create the mood of that film and K.G.F: Chapter 2 took them to another level. The VFX was so cool in this one, it became a distinct feature of the way several characters were presented throughout the movie.

Ram Setu

While the film tanked at the box office, we think its special effects are worth a mention. Despite several people arguing online that they weren’t the best ones based on the film’s trailer, the VFX of this film in certain scenes really stood out and was better than average.