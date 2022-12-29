e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDid Game of Thrones actress Nathalie Emmanuel call RRR a 'sick' movie?

Did Game of Thrones actress Nathalie Emmanuel call RRR a 'sick' movie?

Nathalie started trending on social media after she tweeted "RRR is a sick movie and no one can tell me otherwise"

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 03:59 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Game of Thrones actress Nathalie Emmanuel has clarified in a tweet that SS Rajamouli's RRR is a 'great' film. For those unversed, Nathalie started trending on social media after she tweeted "RRR is a sick movie and no one can tell me otherwise" on Wednesday night.

However, on Thursday, she clarified in another tweet that she meant that the film is "great."

"Sick as in GREAT btw," she wrote, and in a follow-up tweet, the actress added, "Anyway... love a superhero bromance."

Giving a shout out to the RRR track Naatu Naatu, which has made it to Oscars 2023 shortlist, she wrote, "Also the dance-off... other than the dance itself being absolute FIRE... the translation was 'Dance as tangy as a piece of raw mango' then to the Englishman."

The Game of Thrones actress is the latest international celebrity to join the ever-growing fan club of RRR. Nathalie, who recently watched the movie, also gave a shout-out to the team behind the period action drama for delivering an entertaining experience.

In another tweet, she gave a thumbs up to Sita's (Alia Bhatt) loyalty and Jenny (Olivia Morris) for being a support system to the Indian freedom fighters.

About RRR

RRR follows a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem - in the 1920s.

Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, the film released worldwide in March 2022 in five languages - Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. It stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

International recognition

Naatu Naatu is part of the music (original song) Oscars shortlist and will face off with 14 songs for the final nominations, which will be announced on on January 24. The track is also nominated for a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award.

RRR is also nominated for the best non-English language film Golden Globe, besides four more Critics Choice Award nominations -- best picture, best foreign language film, best director and best visual effects.

Read Also
Photo: UNSEEN pic from Ranbir Kapoor's jungle proposal for Alia Bhatt goes viral
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Did Game of Thrones actress Nathalie Emmanuel call RRR a 'sick' movie?

Did Game of Thrones actress Nathalie Emmanuel call RRR a 'sick' movie?

Arijit Singh's West Bengal concert NOT cancelled for singing Gerua song - here's the REAL reason

Arijit Singh's West Bengal concert NOT cancelled for singing Gerua song - here's the REAL reason

Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Sheezan Khan taken to hospital for medical tests from police station -...

Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Sheezan Khan taken to hospital for medical tests from police station -...

Photo: UNSEEN pic from Ranbir Kapoor's jungle proposal for Alia Bhatt goes viral

Photo: UNSEEN pic from Ranbir Kapoor's jungle proposal for Alia Bhatt goes viral

Erica Fernandes shifts to Dubai for work opportunities: 'Want to explore something new'

Erica Fernandes shifts to Dubai for work opportunities: 'Want to explore something new'