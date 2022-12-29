Did Game of Thrones actress Nathalie Emmanuel call RRR a 'sick' movie?

Game of Thrones actress Nathalie Emmanuel has clarified in a tweet that SS Rajamouli's RRR is a 'great' film. For those unversed, Nathalie started trending on social media after she tweeted "RRR is a sick movie and no one can tell me otherwise" on Wednesday night.

However, on Thursday, she clarified in another tweet that she meant that the film is "great."

"Sick as in GREAT btw," she wrote, and in a follow-up tweet, the actress added, "Anyway... love a superhero bromance."

Giving a shout out to the RRR track Naatu Naatu, which has made it to Oscars 2023 shortlist, she wrote, "Also the dance-off... other than the dance itself being absolute FIRE... the translation was 'Dance as tangy as a piece of raw mango' then to the Englishman."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Game of Thrones actress is the latest international celebrity to join the ever-growing fan club of RRR. Nathalie, who recently watched the movie, also gave a shout-out to the team behind the period action drama for delivering an entertaining experience.

In another tweet, she gave a thumbs up to Sita's (Alia Bhatt) loyalty and Jenny (Olivia Morris) for being a support system to the Indian freedom fighters.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

About RRR

RRR follows a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem - in the 1920s.

Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, the film released worldwide in March 2022 in five languages - Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. It stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

International recognition

Naatu Naatu is part of the music (original song) Oscars shortlist and will face off with 14 songs for the final nominations, which will be announced on on January 24. The track is also nominated for a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award.

RRR is also nominated for the best non-English language film Golden Globe, besides four more Critics Choice Award nominations -- best picture, best foreign language film, best director and best visual effects.