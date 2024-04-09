 Srikanth Trailer: Rajkummar Rao As Srikanth Bolla Aims To Become India’s First Blind President, Jyotika & Alaya F Shine
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSrikanth Trailer: Rajkummar Rao As Srikanth Bolla Aims To Become India’s First Blind President, Jyotika & Alaya F Shine

Srikanth Trailer: Rajkummar Rao As Srikanth Bolla Aims To Become India’s First Blind President, Jyotika & Alaya F Shine

The trailer launch event saw the presence of real-life hero, Srikanth Bolla and his wife Veera Swathi.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, April 09, 2024, 07:23 PM IST
article-image

The makers of Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Srikanth-Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne' on Tuesday unveiled the trailer of the real-life story of industrialist Srikanth Bolla.

The trailer launch event saw the presence of real-life hero, Srikanth Bolla and his wife Veera Swathi. The trailer offered a tantalising glimpse into the remarkable portrayal of Srikanth Bolla's indomitable spirit by Rajkummar.

The three-minute and 17-second video begins with Rajkummar as Srikanth saying, 'I want to be the first visually challenged president of the country.' The trailer traces the remarkable journey of Srikanth from his childhood days, saying, 'mai bhaag nahi sakta, sirf lad sakta hun'. There are glimpses of Srikanth getting 98 per cent in the 12th board examination, to him determined to take science as a subject in graduation.

Read Also
Srikanth First Look: Rajkummar Rao Shines As Visually Impaired Industrialist Srikanth Bolla,...
article-image

Jyotika, who plays a teacher is seen saying to Srikanth, 'In the Indian education system, the visually impaired can't choose science'. They are then seen filing a case on the Indian education system. It is a story of a man whose vision inspired the world. The movie promises to be an extraordinary journey, encapsulating themes of determination, resilience, and triumph. The trailer not only showcases the journey of a visually impaired man but also a story of his unique character and wittiness and how he goes on to make his disability his strength and not a weakness.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film stars Jyotika, Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles. Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, the film has been made under the banners of T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani.

Read Also
Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F's SRI Titled As Srikanth; Film To Release On May 10
article-image

The film will be released on May 10.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajkummar Rao On His Preparation For Srikanth: 'Spent Hours In Schools For Visually Impaired, Wanted...

Rajkummar Rao On His Preparation For Srikanth: 'Spent Hours In Schools For Visually Impaired, Wanted...

Sai Tamhankar Gifts Herself A Swanky ₹1.15 Crore Mercedes-Benz On Gudi Padwa, WATCH Video

Sai Tamhankar Gifts Herself A Swanky ₹1.15 Crore Mercedes-Benz On Gudi Padwa, WATCH Video

Inside VIDEO: Salman Khan Sings Animal's Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge With B Praak At Anant Ambani's...

Inside VIDEO: Salman Khan Sings Animal's Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge With B Praak At Anant Ambani's...

Srikanth Trailer: Rajkummar Rao As Srikanth Bolla Aims To Become India’s First Blind President,...

Srikanth Trailer: Rajkummar Rao As Srikanth Bolla Aims To Become India’s First Blind President,...

Heeramandi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Trailer Shows How 'Mujrewalis' Turn 'Mulkwali' To Fight For...

Heeramandi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Trailer Shows How 'Mujrewalis' Turn 'Mulkwali' To Fight For...