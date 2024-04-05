 Srikanth First Look: Rajkummar Rao Shines As Visually Impaired Industrialist Srikanth Bolla, Promises 'Inspiring' Journey
The film releases nationwide on May 10, 2024.

ANIUpdated: Friday, April 05, 2024, 03:55 PM IST
Makers of the highly anticipated film 'Srikanth' starring Rajkummar Rao on Friday unveiled the first look. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, besides Rajkummar, the film also features Jyotika, Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar.

Taking to Instagram, Rajkummar treated fans with the first look video and captioned the post, which read, "A journey that will inspire you to open your eyes! Aap sabka nazariya badalne aa raha hai #Srikanth. Releasing in cinemas on 10th May 2024."

The first look is a captivating glimpse with Rajkummar's remarkable portrayal of the indomitable spirit of Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist who defied all odds to carve his own path to success despite facing visual impairment.

The first look motion poster of the film captured Rajkummar as Srikanth can be seen crossing the finish line of a race, as a testament to his unwavering courage and perseverance. The motion poster also gives a glimpse of the music of the evergreen song 'Papa Kehte Hain.' As soon as the first look was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Love love love. This film is going to be so special." Adarsh Gourav dropped heart emoji.

The story revolves around the inspiring journey of industrialist Srikanth Bholla, who did not let his visual impairment come in his way of finding Bollant Industries. 'Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne' is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar & Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani.

Meanwhile, RajKummar will also be seen in the sports drama 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'.

