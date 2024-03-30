 Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F's SRI Titled As Srikanth; Film To Release On May 10
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRajkummar Rao, Alaya F's SRI Titled As Srikanth; Film To Release On May 10

Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F's SRI Titled As Srikanth; Film To Release On May 10

Rajkummar Rao will be next seen bringing the real-life story of industrialist Srikanth Bolla.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, March 30, 2024, 01:34 PM IST
article-image

Actor Rajkummar Rao will be next seen bringing the real life story of industrialist Srikanth Bolla. The film titled 'Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne' has booked its release for May 10 on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

The film, directed by Tushar Hiranandani of 'Saand Ki Aankh', also stars Jyotika , Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar. The movie takes the audience through the exciting and inspiring journey of Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist who fearlessly pursued his dreams despite visual impairment, eventually founding Bollant Industries.

Read Also
Rajkummar Rao Misses Mother Kamlesh Yadav On Her 8th Death Anniversary, Shares Emotional Note
article-image

Srikanth was born visually impaired, and his family was mainly dependent on farming. In 2012, he started Bollant Industries with funding from Ratan Tata.

It manufactures areca-based products and provides employment to several people with disabilities.

The industry produces eco-friendly recycled Kraft paper from municipal waste or soiled paper, packaging products from recycled paper, disposable products from natural leaf and recycled paper and recycles waste plastic into usable products.

Read Also
Patralekhaa Reveals Leaving Mumbai After Breakup With Rajkummar Rao During Initial Phase Of Dating:...
article-image

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, the film has been made under the banners of T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani. -

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F's SRI Titled As Srikanth; Film To Release On May 10

Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F's SRI Titled As Srikanth; Film To Release On May 10

Crew Box Office Collection Day 1: Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor & Tabu's Film Breaks Records, Earns...

Crew Box Office Collection Day 1: Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor & Tabu's Film Breaks Records, Earns...

'They Are Our Heroes': Sonu Sood Urges Trollers To Respect Indian Cricketers Amid Hardik Pandya MI...

'They Are Our Heroes': Sonu Sood Urges Trollers To Respect Indian Cricketers Amid Hardik Pandya MI...

Dashmani Media's Latest Acquisition Spree Includes Industry Giants Crazy 4 Bollywood, Crazy 4 TV,...

Dashmani Media's Latest Acquisition Spree Includes Industry Giants Crazy 4 Bollywood, Crazy 4 TV,...

Bharti Singh's Husband Haarsh Limbaachiya Buys Swanky Mercedes Car Worth ₹1.3 Crore (VIDEO)

Bharti Singh's Husband Haarsh Limbaachiya Buys Swanky Mercedes Car Worth ₹1.3 Crore (VIDEO)