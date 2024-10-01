'Sounds Like Arabic': Urvashi Rautela Brutally Trolled For Speaking In Tamil At IIFA Awards 2024 (VIDEO)

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela was one of the many celebs to attend the IIFA Awards 2024 in Abu Dhabi on September 28. While at it, the actress was seen interacting with some mediapersons in Tamil, and left netizens in splits.

A video of Urvashi speaking in Tamil has now gone viral on the internet. In the video, a pap can be heard asking the actress to say something in Tamil. "I'll speak Tamil?" she asked, before proceeding to interact with them.

However, netizens could not help but notice her accent, and the actress was brutally trolled for the same. "That sounded more like Arabic she learned from the Sheikhs," a user commented, while another wrote, "She spoke like an Indian who grew up in Japan and learnt Tamil on wikipedia a day before the event but somehow got confused."

"Aisa laga Spanish mein kuch bola isne," a netizen joked, and another person wrote, "Man, I wish I had even one by a millionth of her confidence."

A few days ago, Urvashi was trolled for sharing a photo from a hospital and asking fans to pray for her after suffering a minor cut on her finger. She later slammed the trolls and media for their coverage of the story, and wrote, "RAPE!!!! I am deeply disappointed by the Indian media's response, which, instead of offering wishes for a speedy recovery, crosses all lines."

"She added, "Such egregious insensitivity perpetuates an escalating culture of disrespect, serving as a foundational catalyst for the continued occurrence of heinous acts like #rape within our society," she added.

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen in the film Ghuspaithiya. She will next be seen in NBK 109 with Nandamuri Balakrishna and Bobby Deol. According to media reports, she will also be seen with Aftab Shivdasani and Jassie Gill in Kasoor.