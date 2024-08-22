'Deeply Disappointed': Urvashi Rautela SLAMS News Portals Over Coverage Of Her Hospitalisation, Connects It With 'Rape'

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has slammed media portals for the news coverage about her recent hospitalisation in Mumbai. For the unawares, Urvashi had posted a video in which she was seen in the hospital. She also gave a glimpse of a cut on her finger which led to bleeding. However, the actress was brutally trolled as netizens questioned why she got admitted for a 'minor' cut.

While Urvashi asked her fans and followers to pray for her recovery, she was surprised to see completely opposite reaction from netizens.

Reacting to the same, Urvashi took to her Instagram story on Thursday (August 22) and shared a screenshot of an article with the headline, "WATCH: हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती हुईं उर्वशी रौतेला, छोटी चोट पर हुईं ट्रोल, नेटिजन्स बोले- इसलिए ऋषभ भाई शादी."

Along with it, she wrote, "RAPE!!!! I am deeply disappointed by the Indian media's response, which, instead of offering wishes for a speedy recovery, crosses all lines."

She added, "Such egregious insensitivity perpetuates an escalating culture of disrespect, serving as a foundational catalyst for the continued occurrence of heinous acts like #rape within our society."

Check out her story here:

On August 21, Urvashi had posted a video in which she is seen sitting inside a hospital room, reading something with a mask on her face. "Pray for me," she had captioned the post with a folded hand emoticon.

Reacting to the video, a user commented, "First Indian woman to admit hospital after a small cut on finger."

Another wrote, "The First Indian woman who got wounded internationally."

"Please come to comment section. I hope you will feel shame on yourself. Only 1 small cut on finger and you getting oxygen. What is this nonsense,' read another comment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urvashi was last seen in the film Ghuspaithiya. She will next be seen in NBK 109 with Nandamuri Balakrishna and Bobby Deol. According to media reports, she will also be seen with Aftab Shivdasani and Jassie Gill in Kasoor.