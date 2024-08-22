'I Am Fearless': Mimi Chakraborty Slams Haters, Reacts To Abusive Messages After Receiving Rape Threats Over Post On Kolkata Case

Mimi Chakraborty | ANI

Bengali actress and former Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty penned a strong-worded note for haters after receiving rape threats over her social media post on the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. She called herself 'fearless' and slammed 'cowards' for threatening her.

On her official Instagram account, Mimi shared a video of spiritual and motivational speaker Jaya Kishori strongly reacting to women being questioned about their choice of clothes. She also stated that boys should be taught how to behave with women.

Mimi wrote, "There is no debate about this. Abusing me won’t make a difference you cowards, won’t stop me won’t threaten me. I am born to be fearless and so are my girls, my sisters. This fight is for all that voice who stood against us, who thought they are the stronger gender and can overpower us."

"Shame to you, Shame on you, shame on such upbringing, shame on your existence. YOU KNOW WHO YOU ARE," she added.

On August 20, Mimi had shared screenshots of the abusive and offensive messages she received on social media. Tagging a senior officer of the cyber crime wing of Kolkata Police, seeking action in the matter, the actress wrote, "AND WE ARE DEMANDING JUSTICE FOR WOMEN RIGHT???? These are just few of them. Where rape threats has been normalised by venomous men masking themselves in the crowd saying they stand by women. What upbringing nd education permits this????"

Where rape threats has been normalised by venomous men masking themselves in the crowd saying they stand by women.What upbringing nd education permits this????@DCCyberKP pic.twitter.com/lsU1dUOuIs — Mimi chakraborty (@mimichakraborty) August 20, 2024

Several other Bollywood celebrities like Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker, Vijay Varma, Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kangana Ranaut among others, have strongly reacted to the case and demanded severe punishment for the accused. Actress Parineeti Chopra also urged the authorities to hang the accused till death.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

The accused has been identified as Sanjoy Roy, who worked as a civic volunteer for Kolkata Police. According to media reports, he was posted at the police outpost at RG Kar Medical College, which allowed him access to various departments within the hospital.

Reportedly, Roy confessed to the crime after being questioned by the police, displaying no remorse and reportedly stating, "Hang me if you want." In fact, a large amount of pornographic material was found in his phone.