'Why Is Castration Not An Option?': Richa Chadha Reacts To Debate On Capital Punishment For Rapists

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha has strongly reacted to the horrific and brutal rape and murder cases in India and questioned why rapists are not castrated. Opening up about the debate over capital punishment for rapists, the actress suggested an alternative approach in her latest X post and also disabled the comments.

On Friday (August 16), Richa wrote, "So many people debate the ethics of capital punishment for rapists, ('what right do we have to take a human life'), even though the human in question, displays no signs of humanity… Why is castration not an option? Many countries use chemical castration to address deviant sexual behaviour."

Richa also reacted to the heinous rape and murder of a minor Dalit girl in Bihar. A few days back, the mutilated body of a girl was found near a pond in a village in the Muzaffarpur district.

Reacting to the incident, the actress wrote, "Another day, another heinous crime. Rape, mutilation and murder of a Dalit, minor, teenage girl in Bihar. The culprits had the impunity to announce their intent to the helpless family. What action has been taken? @NitishKumar @bihar_police? Please share an update. Set an example."

A couple of days back, Richa voiced his opinion on the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. The incident happened on August 9 at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Taking to her official X account on Wednesday, Richa said she expects a fair probe from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The actress wrote, "The women of this country expect a fair and impartial investigation from you @MamataOfficial, and swift justice. You’re the only woman currently to occupy the post of Chief Minister." She also mentioned in her post, "We are watching you.

What is chemical castration?

Chemical castration involves administering medication that reduces libido and sexual activity, a controversial but increasingly discussed method in dealing with repeat sex offenders.

However, critics argue that such measures may not address the root causes of sexual violence and could instead focus on punitive rather than rehabilitative approaches.