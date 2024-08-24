Urvashi Rautela Gets 1 Lakh Roses From 'Diehard' Fans After Finger Injury, Netizens Speculate 'Another Publicity Stunt'

Urvashi Rautela |

Actress Urvashi Rautela has a massive fan following on social media. She often shares her personal and professional life on social media. The actress was recently hospitalized due to a finger injury. She has now shared a video of her diehard fans who have sent her 1 lakh luxury roses to wish her a speedy recovery.

The actress shared a video with red roses and wrote, "1 Lac 1,00,000 Luxury roses from my diehard fans wishing speedy recovery #Iloveuall."

As soon as she shared the video on social media, and expressed her gratitude. Her video went viral on the internet as it sparked a wave of online reactions. Netizens shared their thoughts and speculated that it was her other publicity stunt. One of the users wrote, "What a coincidence everyone has sent the same flowers."

Another user commented, "1st Indian actress to buy 1 lakh roses on her own to make up a publicity stunt."

The third user wrote, "First Indian actress who created drama after getting a small cut on her finger."

"Why do all the bouquet wrappers look the same. Did all the fans go to the same shop and wanted the same wrap?", the comment reads.

Either the flowers were a genuine gesture from admirers or a meticulously planned media stunt, the episode demonstrates the extreme scrutiny that public figures undergo in the internet era.

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen in the film Ghuspaithiya. She will next be seen in NBK 109 with Nandamuri Balakrishna and Bobby Deol. As per reports, she will also be seen in Kasoor with Aftab Shivdasani and Jassie Gill.