Sorry Disha Patani, but Twitter thinks Tiger Shroff is lusting for Hrithik Roshan

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff might have been in the news as the rumored couple but it seems Tiger has his true love in someone else. Well, who can better compliment Tiger than his 'War' co-star and idol Hrithik Roshan?
Reviewing the movie starring both the phenomenal actors, Film critic Sahil Rizwan complemented the chemistry between Tiger and Hrithik.
Moreover, he started a thread on Twitter saying that Tiger has immense lust for the latter and captioned "Tiger Shroff lusting after Hrithik Roshan in 'War': A thread..."
The thread has a hilarious take on relationship between Hrithik and Tiger, and not just Sahil, but most of the Twitterati agreed with the thread. Well, we feel sorry for Disha!
Check out all the GIFs and comments here:
On the work front, Tiger Shroff is busy shooting and training for his upcoming action drama 'Baaghi 3' which will also star Shraddha Kapoor. While the movie is still on floors, it has been slated to release next year on March 6. Besides, he will also star in the remake of the Hollywood action-thriller 'Rambo' which does not have a release date yet.
On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan is also gearing up for his fourth movie in the Superhero franchise 'Krrish 4' which will be directed by his father Rakesh Roshan. The father-son duo recently finalized their script and story for the movie.
