Disha Patani's hot strapless bikini Instagram post left Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna speechless

Rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have never officially confirmed their relationship but former's sister Krishna Shroff is definitely giving us hints with her comments on Disha's pictures. Recently, Krishna went speechless and was damned by Disha's sizzling hot post on Instagram.
Clad in a two-piece bikini, Disha posted a monochrome picture chilling by the pool. So sensuous and hot that it made Krishna fall madly in love with her. All she could say was "Daaaamn!"
Kishu has many a times commented on Disha's post and the actress seems to awestruck her rumored boyfriend's sister with all her hot and glamorous pictures every single time.
On the work front, Disha will next be seen in Mohit Suri's directorial 'Malang" opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor, as well as in Ekta Kapoor's KTina. She will also be reuniting with Salman Khan as his leading lady in Radhe, which will be an Eid 2020 release.
