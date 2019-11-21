Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff sizzles in a black bikini, see photo

She might not be a part of Bollywood or the glamour industry in true senses, but Tiger Shroff‘s sister Krishna Shroff never fails to tap the limelight. Quite an internet sensation already, Krishna has raised the heat with her sensuous pictures not once but many times. Not long ago, a picture of a bikini-clad Krishna holidaying with boyfriend Eban Hyams in Dubai went viral.

And she has done it again! A photo of the gorgeous lady, dressed in a minimal black bikini and chilling by the pool, is breaking the internet. Among many who couldn’t get enough of her beauty was Krishna’s mother Ayesha Shroff. ‘My beeeeeeeeeyoooooooooootiful puddddiiiiiiing!!!!!!!!!!!,’ she wrote, also dropping a few hearts in the comments box!