Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna leaves a fiery comment on Disha Patani's sizzling new post

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have been linked-up with each other since long and even after so many years, none of the actors have officially accepted their relationship. However, if not them, then Tiger's sister and Disha's good friend, Krishna Shroff keeps giving us hints about their love.
While Disha and Krishna weren't on good terms since few months, it seems they've patched up as in former's recent post on Instagram, where she can be seen endorsing her favourite brand Calvin Klein, Krishna left a fiery comment. As Disha was wearing a sensual magenta pink sports bra and matching tights, Krishna complimented her body and figure with the comment "Body. (Fire emojis)."
Meanwhile, Disha also thanked her saying "thank you kishuu".
Earlier, Krishna has clearly stated that her brother Tiger was '100%' single, however, the case doesn't seem so. However, few days back, Disha opened up saying that she was trying hard to impress Tiger with all her hard work and performances, but the latter doesn't seem to be interested in her that way.
Let's wait till one of them breaks the ice and tells us the truth!
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)