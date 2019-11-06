Tiger Shroff recreates 'Ghungroo' for guru Hrithik Roshan, keeps applause from Disha Patani

One can’t deny the fact that Tiger Shroff is an impeccable dancer. With his action skills on the big screen, he has often showcased his dancing skills to the audience. He often likes to learn new dance routines and shares it with his fans. This time, he has learnt a new routine which is absolutely amazing.

On Wednesday, Tiger Shroff and his choreographers shared a video on Instagram of them grooving to the tunes of ‘Ghungroo’. ‘Ghungroo’ is the dance number featuring Hrithik Roshan and Vani Kapoor from War.

Tiger shared the video on his Instagram and captioned it, “Khalid ka dream sequence 😜 this one's for my hero and his heroine @hrithikroshan @_vaanikapoor_ ''