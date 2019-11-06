Tiger Shroff recreates 'Ghungroo' for guru Hrithik Roshan, keeps applause from Disha Patani

One can’t deny the fact that Tiger Shroff is an impeccable dancer. With his action skills on the big screen, he has often showcased his dancing skills to the audience. He often likes to learn new dance routines and shares it with his fans. This time, he has learnt a new routine which is absolutely amazing.
On Wednesday, Tiger Shroff and his choreographers shared a video on Instagram of them grooving to the tunes of ‘Ghungroo’. ‘Ghungroo’ is the dance number featuring Hrithik Roshan and Vani Kapoor from War.
Tiger shared the video on his Instagram and captioned it, “Khalid ka dream sequence 😜 this one's for my hero and his heroine @hrithikroshan @_vaanikapoor_ ''
Fans and Tiger's friends from the fraternity took to comments to applaud the actor for his set. One out of these was Tiger's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani. Disha Patani commented saying ''Wowww🔥🔥''.
This ode to his ‘hero’ is incredible. Tiger has never shied away from showing his love to Hrithik Roshan. He has often said that he’s a huge Hrithik fan. The fan and idol duo set the box office on fire with their power pact action thriller, ‘War’.
On the work front, Tiger Shroff is soaring high with the success of War which has hit the triple century mark at the box office. Tiger has already begun the shoot for Baaghi 3 which is set for March 2020 release.
