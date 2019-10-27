Tiger's new lair: Tiger Shroff to move into a lavish 8 bedroom apartment in Mumbai's plush locality

Tiger Shroff has almost received everything a Bollywood actor wishes for. His latest film, ‘War’ has broken all the box office records. Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan starrer high octane action movie "War" has minted over Rs 300 crore in India. The actors are over the moon with the love the film has received since its release October 2.

The movie has emerged as the 10th highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. The action thriller has also become the highest-grossing Bollywood release of 2019, leaving behind "Kabir Singh" and "Uri: The Surgical Strike".

Well, looks like Tiger knows the best way of celebrating his success and no we’re not talking about a grand party. Tiger Shroff is spoiling himself with a little luxury.

Yes, the Baaghi fame is planning to move into a super luxurious 8 bedroom apartment in one of the Mumbai’s most plush localities. He’s soon moving in with his family into a new home.

According to reports, the interiors of Tiger’s new luxury apartment are already being done.

According to the reports from a leading newspaper daily, Tiger will have separate spaces for what he loves doing the most, dance and workout. "There are spaces assigned for his workouts, dance practice and official meetings. Shopping for it is on in full swing," said the source to Mumbai Mirror.

On, the professional front, Tiger Shroff is all work and no chill. He has already started shooting for Baaghi 3. The movie stars Shraddha Kapoor opposite Tiger.