Disha Patani's sunkissed pictures will brighten up your weekend!

Disha feels that challenging oneself every day will help one discover something amazing and will motivate them to keep going. On being asked what stimulates her, Disha expresses, “I am a person who gets bored easily. For my mind to be engaged at one pace, to be doing the same thing, again and again, is very hard. The thing I love about my job is that every day involves a new challenge – sometimes you have to dance, sometimes you have to do an emotional thing, sometimes it’s something else; it’s always very exciting for me. It keeps me involved and engaged all the time.”

On the work front, Disha will next be seen in Mohit Suri's directorial 'Malang" opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor. She will also be reuniting with Salman Khan as his leading lady in Radhe, which will be an eid 2020 release.