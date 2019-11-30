Disha Patani's sunkissed pictures will brighten up your weekend!

Disha Patani is unstoppable when it comes to adding glamour to social media. The actress who is on a vacation with her gal pals, is setting Instagram ablaze with her sultry pictures. After treating her fans with an exotic bikini post chilling by the pool, Disha is back at being what she’s good at--- beautiful.
The Bharat actress shared a reel sunkissed pictures of herself on Instagram. Clad in a bright orange spaghetti midi, Disha looked stunning with her long tresses and glowing skin. She paired her casual outfit with a pair of white sneakers.
Disha feels that challenging oneself every day will help one discover something amazing and will motivate them to keep going. On being asked what stimulates her, Disha expresses, “I am a person who gets bored easily. For my mind to be engaged at one pace, to be doing the same thing, again and again, is very hard. The thing I love about my job is that every day involves a new challenge – sometimes you have to dance, sometimes you have to do an emotional thing, sometimes it’s something else; it’s always very exciting for me. It keeps me involved and engaged all the time.”
On the work front, Disha will next be seen in Mohit Suri's directorial 'Malang" opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor. She will also be reuniting with Salman Khan as his leading lady in Radhe, which will be an eid 2020 release.
