Disha Patani's sexy black-and-white bikini picture on Instagram could stop time

Disha Patani is on the rise, headlining with her stylish appearances. The Bharat actress keeps her fans gawking at her social media feed with a sultry reel of pictures. While we're used to seeing Disha flaunt her Calvins, for a change the diva has shared a candid, that's even hotter.
Clad in a two-piece bikini, Disha posted a monochrome picture chilling by the pool. So hot that even her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna couldn't hold back and left a fiery emoji in the comment section.
Disha carries her stardom like a blush on her cheeks. She exudes a certain level of perseverance and confidence with her aspirations and talent. Fans are looking forward to watching the actress on silver screen soon.
On the work front, Disha will next be seen in Mohit Suri's directorial 'Malang" opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor, as well as in Ekta Kapoor's KTina. She will also be reuniting with Salman Khan as his leading lady in Radhe, which will be an Eid 2020 release.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)