Instagram crashes, Twitter no like

Users from around the world are complaining that Instagram is down. The problem also extends to the parent company's flagship site, Facebook.
WhatsApp seems to be unaffected so far.
The social media company took to Twitter to explain that they were working on the problem.
Further details awaited.
