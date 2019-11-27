Didi aapki chaddi fati hai: Disha Patani trolled for wearing 'torn' underwear

Disha Patani is headlining the industry with her craft and versatility, proving her mettle and bringing life to celluloid. Her choice of unconventional roles and scripts prove that she is more than ever comfortable and contended with her career graph.
It’s not her work as an actress, but her social media is a gorgeous wall that radiate her impeccable style statement. With her ability to switch from being coy to being beguiling within seconds has left everyone awestruck. From advocating athleisure looks to knocking everyone dead with her breath-taking lingerie, every time she Disha posts a picture, it demands attention.
Recently, the Bharat actress posted a sultry picture, flaunting her Calvins. While her two piece ensemble is a fashionable couture, netizens left comments stating she’s wearing a torn underwear.
On the work front, Disha will next be seen in Mohit Suri's directorial 'Malang" opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor's "KTina". She will also be reuniting with Salman Khan as his leading lady in Radhe, which will be an eid 2020 release
