After Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff flaunts his Calvins in a bare body workout pic

Teaming up with his ‘idol’ Hrithik Roshan for War proved to be a great success for Tiger Shroff. While he cherishes the success of his last outing, the actor has immersed himself in work already. The shoot of his forthcoming action flick Baaghi 3 is on. Tiger, along with co-star Shraddha Kapoor, recently flew to Serbia for a shoot schedule, and the freezing cold can’t dampen his spirit!
The actor has been prepping for the climax sequence of Baaghi 3. It is safe to assume that it will be an affair full of high-octane action, because he is sweating hard to get the fitness and flexibility correct. He also gave us a glimpse of his workout session, and can be seen performing intense weight training!
And apart from placing those power-packed kicks, the one thing that the actor really enjoys doing is to make neat dance moves. Recently, he also shared a video that has him aping some of Michael Jackson’s popular dance moves. In Baaghi 3, we can expect him to do plenty of both!
The film, directed by Ahmed Khan and is slated to release on 6th March 2020.
