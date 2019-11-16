KBC 11: Taapsee Pannu reveals her contribution in Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer 'War'

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s action packed drama emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2019. The actors and makers got heaps of praises from contemporaries and the audience. While the deserve all the credit without a doubt, Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu recently revealed that she also had her share of contribution for the film’s success.

The Saand Ki Aankh actress appeared on Amitabh Bachchan’s popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, to join famous social worker in Odisha, Karamveer Samanta for a special episode.

In of the audio related questions, the players were asked to name the right film. This was when the Ghungroo song from War played and Taapsee instantly guessed the right answer. Big B further mentioned that War became such a huge success at the box office and Taapsee jokingly said, even she has a contribution to it. To which, the megastar asked how and she replied, "Maine ticket khareedke theatre mein jaake picture dekhi na sir.”

On the work front, Taapsee was last seen in the recently released film Saand Ki Aankh in which she played the role of the shooter Prakashi Tomar while Bhumi Pednekar portrayed the role of her sister-in-law Chandro Tomar. On the other hand, she is currently working on Anubhav Sinha‘s Thappad where she portrays novelist and poet Amrita Pritam.