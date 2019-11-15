KBC 11: Amitabh Bachchan jokes about wife Jaya’s height, says he may face ‘belan’ at home

Just like every married couple, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has also been candid about his married life on the television game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. On a recent episode, Big B, while talking to a contestant named Chandan Kumar, discussed the height difference between spouses, before mentioning his own height difference with wife and Bollywood actress Jaya Bachchan.

While introducing rollover contestant Kumar, Amitabh revealed that Chandan, who is soon to tie the knot, selected his bride as their height matched. The iconic actor added he shouldn’t give much advice on height (referring to Jaya and his height difference) or he may have to face the ‘belan’ (rolling pin) at home.

Chandan, however failed to answer the tenth question worth Rs 3,20,000. The question was, ‘Which stone, found abundantly in the Gandaki river in Nepal, is worshipped as the representation of Mahavishnu?’ Options were Pukhraj, Praval, Shaligram and Surangsitara. He decided to quit the show as he didn't know the right answer.

Upon quitting, he guessed the the answer as Pukhraj which was the wrong answer. The correct answer was Shaligram. Chandan walked away with Rs 1,60,000.

The next contestant to take the hot seat was Sarabjeet Singh Makkar. He won Rs 80,000 but after giving an incorrect answer to the Rs 1,60,000 question, his winning amount came down to Rs 10,000.