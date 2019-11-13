KBC 11: Only true cricket fans can answer this Rs 7 cr question that made Ajeet Kumar quit Amitabh Bachchan’s show

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11 witnessed Ajeet Kumar from Bihar become the fourth contestant to win Rs 1 crore on the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted game show. Ajeet however could not take home the ultimate prize money Rs 7 crore, as he decided to quit during the final question.

Kumar played the entire game with great display of intelligence, however it was a question based on cricket that bowled him over. The question was, — ‘Who is the first cricketer to score two T20 international fifties on the same day in two different matches?’ The options were Nawroz Mangal, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Shahzad and Shakib Al Hasan. After quitting, Ajeet guessed the answer to be Nawroz Mangal, whereas the correct answer was Mohammad Shahzad.

Ajeet Kumar told Indian Express what he would do with the winning amount. “The money is very big and it will definitely help me in getting a better lifestyle for myself and my family. We can easily use it for all our necessities. Also, I want to help people around me who need financial aid, so a sum will also be spent there. And if it’s possible, I would like to help in forming rehabilitation centres for convicts,” said the contestant from Hajipur, Bihar who is currently preparing to be a jail superintendent.