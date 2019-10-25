Wanted to buy mangalsutra for wife: Amitabh Bachchan lauds KBC contestant who won Rs 25 Lakh

Amitabh Bachchan who sent fans in a panic mode due to health issues, is back to work after being discharged from the hospital. The actor who is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11, came across a contestant with a love story that left him amused.

Amitabh Bachchan, who himself can boast of a great love story with Jaya Bachchan, heard a contestant's love story and was still left amused. This contestant, Kumar Ranjan from Bihar, narrated the interesting tale from his personal life, and how his relationship with now wife, went on till 10 years. He revealed that he was in ninth standard when love struck them.

Ranjan revealed that he came on the show so he could buy his wife a gold 'mangalsutra'. Kumar calls his wife Babua (baby) and she was his motivation to participate on the show. To everyone's surprise he answered questions that eventually won him Rs 25 Lakh. He quit the game on reaching Rs 50 Lakh question.