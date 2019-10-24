Amitabh Bachchan's epic reaction to KBC contestant’s comments on daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai’s eyes

Amitabh Bachchan the host of Sony TV’s quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' is known for his wit and humour. On Wednesday, Big B’s reaction to a contestant’s comments on Aishwarya Rai’s eyes had audiences in splits.

A contestant on the show was asked to name the film that featured Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai as siblings. Pooja Jha, the contestant answered the question and also added that she’s a huge fan of Aishwarya Rai. She said she loved Aishwarya’s beautiful eyes.

Amitabh Bachchan being his funny self reacted by complaining that Jha had not complimented his eyes. He also said he will convey the compliment to Aishwarya.

He joked, “I am disappointed (that you didn’t praise my eyes) but I will inform her (Aishwarya),”

Josh is a Mansoor Khan film that had Shah Rukh and Aishwarya as Max and Shirley.

Aishwarya Rai married to Bachchan’s son Abhishek back in 2007 and the couple have one daughter, Aaradhya.

Another incident happened on the quiz show a little later when a contestant told Big B he had won the fastest finger round simply by guessing the answer.

The contest was asked the name of a movie that featured Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khuranna together. The contestant chose the correct option, Meri Pyari Bindu. Amitabh then asked him what he called his wife, leaving the contestant blushing.

The contestant then reavled that he called his wife ‘baua’ which means baby. The answer had audiences amd Big B in spits.

This didn’t end here, Amitabh then teased him saying he should be careful in not confusing his wife with a child.

Earlier this week, Bachchan had told a contestant that he will address his wife Jaya Bachchan as Aji Sunti Ho after a contestant told him that he had saved his wife’s name on the phone with that name.