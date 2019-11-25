Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff's intense shooting sequences lead to cuts and bruises

Tiger Shroff is leaving no stone unturned in his preparation for Baaghi 3. The actor is currently shooting for the movie in Serbia and shares pictures to keep the fans updated. Earlier, the actor shared a picture of his back and how it is bruised with cuts and scrapes from shooting for action sequences.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)