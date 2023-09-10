Sooraj Pancholi Opens Up About His Girlfriend: 'Been In Relationship For 7 Years, She Is NOT An Actress' | Photo Via Instagram

Sooraj Pancholi has found a new love! The actor revealed that he has been in a 'steady' relationship for seven years after his split with Jiah Khan, who passed away in 2013.

Talking to ETimes, Sooraj said that his relationship with Jiah was the shortest he has had. Calling his current relationship 'beautiful,' he said that there is nothing in the world that can match up to the feeling of being in love, being taken care of, and doing the same for the other person.

"For me, this relationship is very personal because many have judged me unfairly as a bad lover or partner, but only those close to me know how I am. The general perception is misconstrued. She is not an actress, and hence, I wouldn’t want to divulge her identity. Besides, I prefer to keep my relationship private because so much about me is out there already," said Sooraj.

Last year, Sooraj was acquitted in the case of abetment to suicide in relation to Jiah's death. Talking about the case, he said that only he knows what he went through, as only he had to get back home alone, wake up, and fight the scenario again. Due to the case, Sooraj also lost out on films and shows.

He added that producers were 'hesitant' to work with him. Sooraj said that he was prepared for it, as he knew that the entertainment industry would not always be glitzy, glamourous, and easy, even before he stepped into it.

