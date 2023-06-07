 Sooraj Pancholi Seeks Blessings At Somnath Temple After Getting Clean Chit In Jiah Khan Suicide Case; See Photos
Sooraj also performed Dhwaja Pujan at the temple

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 07, 2023, 07:51 PM IST
article-image

Actor Sooraj Pancholi, who has been acquitted in Jiah Khan's suicide case, recently visited Somnath Temple in Gujarat to seek blessings. Sooraj performed Dhwaja Pujan at the temple. A couple of photos of the actor from the temple have surfaced online.

In the pictures, the actor is seen wearing black pants and a matching full sleeves t-shirt. He also applied chandan tilak on his forehead. In one of the photos, Sooraj is seen praying with folded hands.

Check out the photos here:

Last month, Sooraj also visited Gurudwara Bangla Sahib to seek blessings. He took to Instagram and dropped pictures from his visit. In the pictures, he can be seen seeking blessings, wearing a t-shirt and denim.

The actor had also visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek blessings after being acquitted in the Jiah Khan suicide case.

Sooraj Pancholi acquitted in Jiah Khan suicide case

In April 2023, a special court acquitted Sooraj of the charge of abetment of actor and his girlfriend Jiah Khan's death.

The 25-year-old 'Nishabd' actress was found dead at her Juhu home in Mumbai on June 3, 2013. Police later arrested Sooraj on the basis of a six-page letter, purportedly written by Jiah, and booked him for abetment to suicide.

article-image

Sooraj had also issued a statement to the media after being acquitted in the case, saying the last 10 years had been 'painful' for him and his family.

"The verdict has taken 10 long and painful years and given us many sleepless nights. But today, I have not only won this case against me but I have also won my dignity and confidence back. It took a lot of courage to face the world with such serious allegations levelled against me. I hope and pray to God that nobody goes through what I have at such a young age," he had stated.

Sooraj is actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab's son. He made his Bollywood debut in 2015 with the film Hero. He next played a soldier in Satellite Shankar. Sooraj will next be seen in a film titled Hawa Singh.

article-image
