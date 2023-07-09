Sooraj Pancholi On Doing A Documentary On His Life After Being Acquitted In Jiah Khan Case: 'I Can Say Things That...'

Sooraj Pancholi | Instagram

Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi, who has been acquitted in Jiah Khan's suicide case, recently reacted to his participation in the latest season of Salman Khan's digital reality show Bigg Boss OTT. He also opened up about doing a documentary on Jiah Khan case and telling his side of the story.

Sooraj denied his participation in the show and stated that he will never be a part of any reality show as he wants to focus on acting in films and web shows.

"I will never do a reality show. I wasn’t approached by them either. It’s not something I would do even though I know it has a huge viewership. I lost out on acting opportunities in the past because of my travel restrictions and a sword that was dangling on my head," he told a news portal.

Sooraj also revealed that he would like to do a documentary on his life because then he could speak the things that haven’t been spoken. He had told the portal earlier, "If that happens, I would love to be a part of it as I can say things that haven’t been said yet.

Sooraj Pancholi acquitted in Jiah Khan suicide case

In April 2023, a special court acquitted Sooraj of the charge of abetment of actor and his girlfriend Jiah Khan's death.

The 25-year-old 'Nishabd' actress was found dead at her Juhu home in Mumbai on June 3, 2013. Police later arrested Sooraj on the basis of a six-page letter, purportedly written by Jiah, and booked him for abetment to suicide.

Read Also Sooraj Pancholi Seeks Blessings At Somnath Temple After Getting Clean Chit In Jiah Khan Suicide...

Sooraj had also issued a statement to the media after being acquitted in the case, saying the last 10 years had been 'painful' for him and his family.

"The verdict has taken 10 long and painful years and given us many sleepless nights. But today, I have not only won this case against me but I have also won my dignity and confidence back. It took a lot of courage to face the world with such serious allegations levelled against me. I hope and pray to God that nobody goes through what I have at such a young age," he had stated.

Sooraj is actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab's son. He made his Bollywood debut in 2015 with the film Hero. He next played a soldier in Satellite Shankar. Sooraj will next be seen in a film titled Hawa Singh.