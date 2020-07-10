Sony LIV slammed for promoting new show ‘Undekhi’ with real phone calls describing a murder

Sony LIV recently unveiled their new web series ‘Undekhi’. The story is inspired by a young woman who was shot in the face when she stopped dancing at a wedding in Uttar Pradesh.

Undekhi has been revamped to be narrated from the point of view of a photographer who witnesses the crime. The plot transforms into finding the truth after the witness is on the run, fearing for his life.

The conversation of the witness made via a phone call has been used by the streaming website to promote the show.

However, the phone call received by many has been slammed on social media, calling it distasteful and outrageous.

A Twitter user who earlier complained to the Mumbai Police as a genuine act out of concern, lashed out at Sony LIV after learning it was a promotional gimmick.

She wrote on Twitter, “Shame on you @SonyLIV I just got to know that this call is a promotional gimmick for your new show. I was on the floor breathless with panic when I got it. Are you out of your mind doing this??? @MumbaiPolice you must take action. This is appalling and unethical.”